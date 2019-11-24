Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Museum Place condominiums, Unit #707 and Unit #621, are open Sunday, November 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Museum Place offers spacious condominium living in the center of the 7th Street business and entertainment district across the street from the Modern, the Kimball and the Amon Carter Museums. It is a short walk outside one’s door to the Will Rogers Equestrian Center, the new Dickies Arena, Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, and restaurants and shopping areas.

Museum Place is home to 34 luxury condominium residences. 32 units have sold and there are only two available condominiums remaining for sale. One Museum Place features extended outdoor balconies on select units, spacious floorplans and kitchens with stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The two remaining condominiums featured are Unit #707 and Unit #621. Unit #707 overlooks the water art sculpture feature of the Modern Museum. It features 2,093 square feet, split bedrooms, open floorplan and is priced $649,000. Unit #621 features two bedrooms, two baths, 1,605 square feet and is handicap accessible. Priced $459,000, the condo offers sweeping views of downtown and 7th Street.

Amenities include an outdoor terrace with a fireplace, pool and heated spa. Inside amenities of Museum Place include a secured fob access residents lobby, a covered parking area, fitness center and a party room that overlooks the Modern Museum.

Museum Place is open Sunday, November 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. To learn more about these condominium homes in the heart of the cultural district, visit www.MuseumPlaceLiving.com. For a private viewing appointment contact Debbie Hunn at 817-994-9659, Alana Long at 682-321-2151 or Karen Hunn at 817-229-0932.