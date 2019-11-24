Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 6412 Kenwick Avenue is priced $320,000.

Nestled among the canopy of trees and charm of the Ridglea North neighborhood is a new listing by Fort Worth’s one-and-only Bow Tie Realtor, Seth Fowler of Williams Trew Real Estate.

The home at 6412 Kenwick Avenue is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-living home of 1,600-square-feet, priced $320,000.

An enclosed and climate-controlled sun porch at the entrance of the single-story home allows plenty of natural sunlight to stream into the home.

The home features a flowing and open floor plan design. One can easily enjoy the family room in the back of the home while another is utilizing the front living space.

The kitchen has been updated to allow for good counter space for cooking. A full-sized eating area connects the kitchen to the living area.

For additional information contact Fowler of Williams Trew Real Estate at 817-980-6636.