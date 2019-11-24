Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The townhome at 2712 Calder Court offers a lock-and-leave lifestyle.

The townhome at 2712 Calder Court offers a lock-and-leave lifestyle. The townhome located in the SO7 neighborhood has been extensively remodeled with a contemporary touch and offers luxury living in the heart of the Cultural District with a touch of Italian flair.

The spacious townhome features two bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, a bonus room/office, large living area with a gas fireplace, and an oversized dining room that has double doors leading to an idyllic front patio, surrounded by Cypress trees. The entire townhome features new paint and lighting features. The remodeled kitchen has abundant natural light, stainless-steel appliances, double oven, new quartzite countertops, large walk-in pantry and a separate patio for outdoor grilling.

The modern staircase leads to a large bonus room/office with a built-in entertainment center. The entire upstairs is surrounded by windows that feature plenty of natural light.

The oversized master bedroom features electric shades and two master closets. Both full baths have new remodeled showers, new counter-tops and fixtures. The master bath includes a new vessel tub, great for soaking.

SO7 features a private pedestrian gate and secondary electric gate that lead out to Lancaster. 2712 Calder Court is the perfect place to host guests, while conveniently located to the hustle and bustle of W. 7th, downtown Fort Worth and walkable to the new Dickie’s Arena and the Museums.

For additional information contact Debbie Hunn at 817-994-9659 or Alana Long at 682-321-2151.