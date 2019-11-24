Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 3600 Brighton Road is priced $475,000.

Kendall Kostohryz and Kris Karr with Williams Trew present the home at 3600 Brighton Road in a TCU Westcliff West location. Delightful curb-appeal and a large lot are one’s first impression of the home.

The one-story, spacious home with 2,776 square feet is move-in ready with a split bedroom floorplan with four generous-sized bedrooms, two large living spaces and two nice bathrooms. Features include vaulted ceilings, hardwood and slate flooring, wood-burning fireplace, an eat-in kitchen plus another dining area, large attached two-car garage, separate utility room, an expansive lot, private backyard for entertaining and a charming front porch. The inside is light and bright with newly painted neutral walls and plenty of windows throughout.

The home could fit the needs of many potential buyers; first-time homebuyers, additional square footage needs, empty nesters or even an investor looking for a property to rent out to TCU students. According to the Fort Worth property overlay website, the home can be rented out to four tenants.

The home is priced $475,000. For additional information or a private showing of the home contact Kostohryz at 817-821-0212 or Kendall@williamstrew.com or visit www.KarrKostohryz.com for additional pictures and a virtual tour.