Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 11671 Randle Lane is priced $329,000.

The home at 11671 Randle Lane sits on two lots at 0.6 acres with trees. The tastefully updated 2,500 square foot home with four bedroom and two bathrooms offers lake views, endless storage space, a separate workshop, another separate office space, a man cave, and a hot tub/spa room.

Inside the main home, one will find an updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, double ovens and a large island. The living area is complete with a beamed ceiling, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and tasteful tile floors. The rooms are generous in size and the bathrooms have been updated.

Randle Lane offers the feel of the country yet is only a quick thirty-minute drive to downtown Fort Worth’s history and entertainment. The outside offers multiple areas to relax and enjoy the therapeutic water features, yet enough space to host gatherings. The man cave has entertained up to 45 people and is the perfect place to host events.

The property is priced $329,000. For additional information or a private showing, contact Robby Carson at 817-500-9235.