Christie’s International Real Estate | Fort Worth

A generational estate of incomparable elegance, the approximately 9,000 square-foot, historic dwelling sits on nearly two acres and is located in River Crest. Adjacent to Fairway #9 of the River Crest Golf Course, the property at 900 Alta Drive is just moments from Fort Worth’s museum district, bustling downtown, the shops of Camp Bowie and a nearly unlimited expanse of jogging and biking trails along the Trinity River Park.

Perfect for entertaining on a grand scale, the interiors offer elegantly-sized spaces with picturesque views of the grounds. A thoughtful renovation highlights an exquisite level of detailing throughout the stately residence. The great room features 14-foot tall coffered ceilings, exquisite mill-work of imported mahogany and pine.

There is a large veranda with an understated, yet elegant water feature and wood burning fireplace with a private screened loggia, just steps away. The estate nestled among large oaks and flanked by an enchanting stream, offers tranquility and respite.

The home is priced $5,495,000. Contact John Giordano for additional information at 817-991-1862 or johng@gwwrealestate.com