Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 7533 Red Bud Lane is located on eight acres, less than 30 minutes from downtown Fort Worth. The one-story metal roof custom home will welcome one from the moment one steps onto the open front porch.

The spacious family room includes a wood burning fireplace. The backyard includes a sparkling swimming pool and built-in outdoor grill. The home boasts an open floorplan that brings together the custom eat-in kitchen and living.

The home features three covered outdoor entertaining areas to enjoy the private, peaceful country setting, a bonus room over the garage with a separate entrance, an attached over-sized two-car garage, and a carport attached to the workshop or barn. The land has been cross fenced for livestock.

The home at 7533 Red Bud Lane is offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors and is priced $550,000. For additional information or for a private showing, call Mark Montroy at 817-721-9267.