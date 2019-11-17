Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 7961 Bella Flora Drive is priced $864,000.

Melinda Deckert of Burt • Ladner Real Estate presents 7961 Bella Flora Drive, a John Askew custom home built in 2016. The one-of-a-kind estate is perfectly situated on 1.8 acres in the heart of Bella Flora, a gated community with lush walking trails and mature trees. Enjoy privacy with easy access to Highway 377 and the Chisholm Trail.

The unique home includes 4,312 square feet of living space on the main floor which include three bedrooms, one large study/library with fireplace (and a small hidden room behind custom, sliding bookshelves), three full baths, a formal dining room, butler’s pantry, office, open concept family room/gourmet kitchen with large-scale island and eat-in breakfast nook, a large flex room, and an oversized three-car garage. The upstairs bonus area features an additional, unfinished 834 square feet which is framed with electrical and plumbing for one game-room, one bathroom and one bedroom.

Distinguished by its detailed craftsmanship and impeccable design, the custom home features high ceilings, genuine hardwood flooring and an elaborate trim package including wooden beams in the family room and study. The master suite boasts a sitting area, spa-like ensuite and generous walk-in closet.

The generous outdoor living space with its park-like setting boasts an 18-foot by 36-foot swimming pool with tanning ledge, ample covered patio entertaining space with fireplace, and a lush backyard which backs up to the tree-lined community walking trail.

The home is priced $864,000. For additional information or a private showing contact Melinda Deckert at 817-266-7214 or melinda.deckert@gmail.com.