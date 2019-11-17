Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 6470 Briercliff Court is open Sunday, November 17 from 2 to 4 p.m.

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents a new listing in the gated subdivision of Briercliff Estates. The home is masterfully designed and created for both living and entertaining.

Built in 2000, the single-story home features an open airy living space, three spacious bedroom suites, two dining areas and a flexible floor plan. The light-filled foyer opens to both the formal dining area and the sizeable main living area. Flanked by a stately stone gas fireplace, the comfortable living area has plenty of room for gathering guests or just relaxing at home. This area is also graced by French doors that open onto the covered patio and landscaped yard beyond.

A spacious half-bath sits near the living room creating easy access for company. The open kitchen boasts stainless-steel appliances, a gas cooktop, breakfast bar with seating, and ample countertop space. The adjoining breakfast nook offers enough space for a large table and has sparkling windows that also overlook the landscaped backyard. The oversized utility room allows for extra storage, space for an additional refrigerator, and has built-in cabinets.

On the other side of the home, one will find a private and beautifully-appointed master bedroom featuring a seating area and a wall-of-windows. The adjoining luxurious bathroom features spacious dual vanities, a jetted soaking tub, and a separate roomy shower. The other two generous bedrooms are split from the master and each have their own plush bathroom.

The large covered back patio provides another seating space while the landscaped yard is lush and relaxing.

For additional information or a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.