Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 6704 Briarwood Drive is priced $298,000.

The home at 6704 Briarwood Drive in Hulen Bend is tucked away at the end of the block with a park across the street and welcoming curb-appeal. Interior highlights include ten-foot and nine-foot ceilings, updated carpet and wall colors, wood floors in the great room, moldings, a tile wood burning fireplace face, a bonus room, glass tile backsplashes in kitchen, seamless glass shower enclosure and excellent storage and closet space throughout.

Split bedrooms plus a private study with French doors, and two dining areas make the home the perfect place to host gatherings. The backyard has a flagstone walkway, plus an open patio and deck.

With a park right across the street, the home encourages fun time. The generously-sized garage has room for two cars plus space for a golf cart. The purchase of the home includes the kitchen refrigerator and the washer and dryer.

The home is offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors and is priced $298,000. For more information or for a private showing, call Cathy Taylor at 817-975-0605.