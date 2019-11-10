Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

Andrea Halbach and Jayne Landers with Burt • Ladner Real Estate present the chateau-style home at 9533 Marbella Drive in Montserrat. The Montserrat neighborhood offers the ultimate lifestyle, with 24-hour guarded and gated security. Montserrat amenities include a community pool, clubhouse, several parks, ponds and tree-lined walking trails.

The home was custom-built by Glendarroch Homes, with exquisite detailing throughout. From the foyer with soaring ceilings to the gracious dining and intimate wine room, the home is perfect for elegant entertaining. The living room is bathed in natural light and opens to a chef-inspired kitchen with dual dishwashers, large center island, top-of-the-line appliances and breakfast area. Adjoining the breakfast room is a sunroom, bright with multiple windows.

On the main floor, the master suite includes a luxurious bath with double shower, jetted tub, large walk-in closets, and an attached workout room or nursery. The spacious study is paneled in dark wood with built-in library shelving. The media room, large utility room and private guest suite with bath are all found on the first floor.

Upstairs are two additional bedrooms with en-suite baths. One of the bedrooms has a small study area with private balcony attached. A large game room with custom bar and balcony overlooks the backyard. The backyard boasts a patio surrounding a salt water pool with water features, and includes a pergola, outdoor grill area and fireplace. A three-car garage is attached to the residence.

To schedule a private showing, contact Halbach at andrea@burtladner.com or Landers at jayne@burtladner.com.