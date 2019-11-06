Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Real Estate present an impeccably landscaped and maintained stone and brick home located at 7353 Brightwater Road in the Bellaire Ridge neighborhood. The home is full of architectural details including high coffered ceilings and an abundance of gleaming windows. Built in 2008, and included in the 2,121 square feet, are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a formal dining room and a grand open living room.

Once inside the home one will notice the open concept floor plan, hand scraped hardwood floors and designer finishes. The open kitchen is truly the heart of the home and features gleaming granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, a gas range and a spacious pantry. The seating around the enormous island and the adjoining breakfast area create the perfect entertaining space.

Open to the kitchen, one will find the comfortable living room which displays a stone, gas fireplace and a wall-of-windows that usher the light inside.

The master suite will pamper anyone, featuring a quaint sitting area and see-through gas fireplace. The attached master bath has a relaxing jetted tub, dual vanities with granite, and a large spacious closet. The other two bedrooms are separate from the master, boasting ample closet space and share a luxurious bathroom.

Just outside the backdoor is a relaxing private patio with room for a grill and outdoor furniture. Just across the street, enjoy a picnic in Oakmont Park or explore the shaded nature trails to the Trinity River.

The home is open Sunday, November 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information about the home convenient to Chisholm Trail Parkway, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.