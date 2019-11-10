Williams Trew | Palo Pinto County

The 880-acre Ward Creek Ranch is priced $6,248,000 ($7100 per acre).

Ward Creek Ranch is an idyllic Brazos River Valley ranch sitting in the heart of Palo Pinto County only an hour west of Fort Worth. The 880-acre ranch lies just outside the quaint community of Lone Camp and has great paved road access from FM 4. Once home to the Comanches, the ranch is well located in an established area.

With over one mile of Brazos riverfront, 1.75 miles of Ward Creek, several ponds and tank and two 165-foot deep-water wells, the ranch is exceptionally well-watered for livestock, wildlife, and household purposes. The river frontage has a nice variation from drive-and- walk-out locations to low cliffs that can be easily hiked down. An excellent 60/40 blend of heavy cover to open pastures graces the ranch. Ward Creek cuts diagonally through the property with banks varying from ten to 50 feet tall and is a bona fide wildlife sanctuary for the numerous native species that call this place home.

There is no current oil or gas production, and the sellers will consider mineral ownership with an acceptable offer. This is an overall excellent recreational ranch that can also handle a quality cattle operation and is located well within the golden 1.5 hours from DFW. Some future development opportunities also exist for the property.

The price was recently reduced to $6,248,000 ($7,100 per acre). This ranch has been family-owned for almost 50 years. For additional information or to schedule a private tour, contact Allen Crumley at 817-480-9502 or allen@williamstrew.com. Visit landsanddwellings.com to see more pictures and video of the property.