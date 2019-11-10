Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 3701 Arroyo Road is priced $774,500.

Williams Trew and Dawn Tracy present the updated classic home located just two blocks from Overton Park at 3701 Arroyo Road. Priced $774,500, the four-bedroom, three and one-half bath home has great character and style. The updated kitchen boasts a large island with storage and space for four bar stools.

Just off the kitchen, the dining room and open living area work seamlessly for entertaining and is flooded with natural light. At the end of the wood-beamed living room is a built-in wet-bar perfect for gatherings or serving one’s guests. Vaulted ceilings add to the spacious feeling of the open floor plan.

The master suite is spacious and features an updated bath, abundant storage, and two master closets. Two bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath, and the fourth bedroom has access to a bath making it a private guest suite.

The outdoor space is inviting for entertaining, outdoor dining and a play area. Located in the heart of Overton Park, the home is convenient to a park, walking trails, shopping and TCU. The garage houses an electric car plug in. The home feeds into Tanglewood schools.

For a private showing, contact Tracy of the Allen Crumley Group of Williams Trew at 817-507-6253.