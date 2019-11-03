Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 4204 Inman Court is priced $539,000 and is available for viewing by appointment.

Stefani Hill along with Williams Trew Real Estate present the home at 4204 Inman Court in the heart of the Westcliff neighborhood of Fort Worth, situated on .31 acres within close walking distance to Willow Lake. Built in 1968, the home offers design elements reflecting the last five decades of innovation. Traditional ranch-style floor plan with a touch of Mediterranean flair meets modern day conveniences conducive to a comfortable lifestyle.

Greeted by a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, the entry is privately positioned from the remainder of the house. The gas fireplace faces the spacious family room showcasing a vaulted ceiling and useful built-ins that overlooks the lush backyard. With a view into the formal dining room and easy access to the kitchen, the functionality of the floor plan is one that provides ease of everyday living and a great flow for entertaining guests.

The updated galley kitchen boasts new granite countertops, tile backsplash that pulls together the room in the coordinating color palette, electric cooktop, stainless-steel dishwasher, microwave and double ovens. The built-in desk leads to a perfectly positioned and cozy breakfast nook.

Opposite the kitchen is the redone master suite. Offering dual closets, his-and-her separate vanities, large marble shower, and private water closet this is a haven to unwind after a stressful day. Two secondary bedrooms separated by the second full bath featuring a double sink marble vanity and a clawfoot tub and shower.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Escape from the hot Texas sun under the covered patio while entertaining pets and guests in the generous-sized backyard. A gate and a gated driveway with rear-entry oversized two-car garage maximizes privacy.

Additional features include a half-bath conveniently located for guests, separate full-size utility room, and an extensive list of updating which includes plumbing and electrical.

The home offers approximately 2,360 square feet of living space and is priced $539,000.

Contact the listing agent, Hill at 817-368-5728 to arrange a private viewing. Visit www.williamstrew.com to view more details of the listing.