Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 304 Crestwood Drive is priced $1,650,000.

Ida Duwe-Olsen and Ted Olsen with Williams Trew Real Estate introduce 304 Crestwood Drive. This chic sanctuary was recently transformed with immense precision and unprecedented style into the ultimate modern haven. Incredible views of the pool and mature trees are captured from nearly every room of the home.

The five-bedroom modern home perfectly blends clean lines and outdoor spaces while illustrating the enviable lifestyle of Crestwood Drive. Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and open living spaces create the perfect place for entertaining.

The dream kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances; including 48-inch refrigerator, six-burner gas range, wine and beverage refrigerators, custom cabinetry, quartz counter-tops and stainless-steel island with built-in charging stations. The multi-function utility room is located adjacent to the kitchen offering a secondary wine and beverage refrigerator, sink, quartz countertops and abundant storage.

The spacious master suite reveals pool views, sitting area, two custom walk-in closets and luxurious spa-like bath with soaking tub, oversized shower with rain-shower, double vanities and treetop views. All five bathrooms have floor-to-ceiling tile, soapstone or quartz countertops, and designer fixtures.

Other notable features include recently replaced windows, tankless water heater, HVAC, all new solid doors, custom closet systems, smart digital remotes. Industrial touches such as exposed ductwork, custom steel bar door and windows, and designer lighting are strategically placed throughout the home.

The home is priced $1,650,000. Contact ida@williamstrew.com for a private tour or visit www.304crestwooddrive.com for more details and photos.