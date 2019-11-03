Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

Pamela Beavers of Moore Real Estate announces her newest listing, 6901 Baltusrol Road, located in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s 24-hour guarded, gated, golf course community

The elegant garden home has Tuscan-inspired architecture with close attention to fine details. Newly renovated in 2018-2019 it boasts new hardwood floors and stairs, paint inside and outside, draperies, cabinetry hardware and construction of master double closets. The three-bedroom, three-bathrooms, two-car garage features 3,161 square feet of spacious living.

Upon entry, soaring ceilings, abundant light and a formal dining space that looks out upon a cozy garden creates a lasting impression. A generous-sized guest suite is nestled off the entry with high beamed ceilings. The open concept chef’s kitchen with island supports ample storage, walk-in pantry, gas stove and showcases the richly toned and heavily crowned living area and quaint wet bar.

The tranquil master suite with its romantic fireplace has a view of the garden and a lounge area. The master bathroom has a jacuzzi tub, standing shower and dual vanity sinks. The newly expanded double designer closets are a fashionista’s dream with a sitting area, and custom shoe displays.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The rich wood staircase leads to a crafting closet, an open style office or living, third bedroom or media room with triple closets, full bath, and a large balcony.

Retreat to the landscaped backyard and covered patio. The backyard is a peaceful setting with ample room for a grill and patio set or fire-pit. This space is a dream for outdoor entertaining.

The home is open Sunday, November 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information or a private showing, call Beavers at 361-549-6107 or visit MooreForSale.com