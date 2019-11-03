Ebby Halliday Realtors | Keller

The home at 525 Llano Court is priced $649,000.

The Ebby Halliday Realtors Southlake office and Gaylene Anders present the custom-built home at 525 Llano Court in Keller. Exquisitely appointed and completed in 2018 by Our Country Homes, the home features a single-story floor plan, ideal for entertaining or for gatherings. The 3,261 square feet of living space features four bedrooms, three full baths and three-car garage. The flexible floor plan will suit a myriad of lifestyles. The home is situated on a .24-acre lot on a cul-de-sac street and is priced $649,000.

Soaring ceilings, plantation shutters, woven blinds, and designer lighting and colors are just a few of the custom touches that complete the home. The flooring blends hardwoods, ceramic tile as well as carpeting. The kitchen features a five-burner gas range, microwave, huge island, tons of cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, two pantries and pot filler. Just beyond the kitchen is a mud room and spacious utility room. The kitchen adjoins the breakfast room, living room and dining room. The family room has a stone fireplace and has views of the pool and outdoor living space.

The master retreat offers an escape from the rest of the home. The luxurious master bath boasts garden tub, double shower, large walk-in closet and beautifully finished cabinetry. There is a home office (or second living area) and two additional bedrooms. Each bedroom has a spacious closet.

The private outside entertaining space is incredible with covered patio, built-in grill, pool, spa and separate play or garden area. The home, in the Lakes of Marshall Ridge community of Keller, has great proximity to schools, DFW airport, shopping, dining and entertainment. For additional details, contact Anders at 214-673-9622 or visit online at https://525llano.ebby.com to view additional pictures.