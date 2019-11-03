Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 3901 Linden Avenue is priced $368,000.

The home at 3901 Linden Avenue is move-in ready. Upon entering, the light-filled home radiates from every corner right down to the warm hardwood floors. The large dining area is centered in the home which lends itself to a wonderful gathering of guests. The kitchen has a pass through to the living room and features updated granite countertops and a breakfast table area.

A separate laundry room opens to the fenced in backyard and open patio. All three bedrooms are generously-sized and the master hosts an updated bathroom and an additional closet. The hallway has two very convenient and sizable closets in addition to the garage that has extremely generous extra workspace (or storage) for the project lover.

The home is conveniently located near all that Fort Worth has to offer including the brand-new Dickies Arena, the Museum District, all the entertainment of West 7th and The Fort Worth Botanical Gardens. For the commuters it could not be easier to hop onto I-30 or get to downtown Fort Worth.

The home is offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors and is priced $368,000. For additional information or for a private showing, call Grace Ballard at 817-915-1504.