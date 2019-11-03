Concierge Auctions | Bartonville

A 20-acre equestrian ranch at 1310 Gibbons Road in Bartonville near Dallas/Fort Worth will auction via Concierge Auctions. Open houses are held daily from 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment.

A 20-acre equestrian ranch in Bartonville near Dallas/Fort Worth will auction next month via Concierge Auctions. Previously offered for $3.75M, the property located at 1310 Gibbons Road, will auction without reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Caroline Summers of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding will be held November 12-15 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

The property includes a 5,313 square-foot main house with four bedrooms, three full and one-half bathrooms, as well as a 1,051-square-foot guest house with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Built in a late-century farmhouse design, the main house features crown molding, built-in shelves, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets in every bedroom. The chef’s kitchen boasts granite countertops, a gas stove-top with industrial fan, a breakfast bar, and a grand island. The master sanctuary features a vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, dual sink and vanity combo in master bath, dual showerheads, and a scenic view of the entire property.

Outside lies two barns with stable, outdoor equestrian arenas for horseback riding, a retention pond with fountain, and a four-car garage. The property is centrally located just six minutes from the Saddlebrook Equestrian Center, 25 minutes from Denton, and one hour from Dallas and Fort Worth.

As part of Concierge Auctions’ Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Open houses are held daily from 1:00-4:00PM and by appointment. Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers’ representing real estate agents. For more information visit www.conciergeauctions.com or call 212-202-2940.