The Ranches at Rolling Hills | Phase II Grand Opening Land Sale

Situated in a prime location less than an hour from downtown Fort Worth, an hour and a half from Dallas, and just fifteen minutes from the charming and vibrant downtown of Decatur, is the newest land buying opportunity at The Ranches at Rolling Hills. Offering an abundance of recreational activities including fishing, boating, swimming, hiking, ATVing, nature walks, and more, plus close proximity to Lake Bridgeport and Lake Amon Carter, The Ranches at Rolling Hills could be the picture-perfect place for a new country home.

On Saturday, November 9, one can save $20,000 off a new Barndominium shell* and five acres, on sale, for only $119,900, regularly priced $139,900. Enjoy a community park with stocked fishing pond, county roads, electricity, high speed internet, and direct access to 250 acres of the LBJ Grasslands with the perfect spot for horseback riding, fishing, bird watching, and nature hikes. If that is not enough, there is another 2,000 acres of LBJ Grasslands to explore less than two minutes away.

Homesites at The Ranches at Rolling Hills will be sold on a first come, first served basis, by appointment only on Saturday, November. Call 800-710-0977 to learn more about this exciting opportunity and to schedule a visit. Visit online at www.RanchesAtRollingHills.com.

*Price is for a new Barndominium shell to be built on 5 acres at The Ranches at Rolling Hills. Styles may vary. Call for details. An Equal Housing Opportunity.