Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 5224 El Campo Avenue is priced $849,000.

Amanda Massingill, Martha Williams and Williams Trew Real Estate present this westside custom-built in 2002 for the current owners by Village Homes. The soft contemporary home boasts four bedrooms, three full and one-half bathrooms, privacy landscaping, custom entry, high ceilings and open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Attention to detail throughout with premium fixtures, appliances, windows and doors.

Just off the entry is a large dining area with built-ins and a spacious office with lots of natural light. The spacious kitchen features an island, second sink, gas range, built-in refrigerator, dishwasher, warming drawer and butler’s pantry. The main living area features walls-of-windows, hardwood floors and French doors that lead to an extended outdoor living masterpiece complete with premium grill, refrigerator and amenities such as concrete countertops, tri-tier concrete deck, planter drip irrigation, gas heaters, horizontal redwood security fence with keyless entry that is perfect for entertaining atop the cantilevered decks of a 5,500 gallon pool plus spa.

The downstairs master suite is complete with built-in desk, French doors that lead to a private patio, soaking tub, dual vanities, large walk-in shower and custom closet system. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms with a Jack-n-Jill bath and a second living area. Off the main living room is a separate utility room with built-ins and a second set of stairs that leads to the fourth bedroom with ensuite bath. There is a two-car attached garage with rear alley access and TESLA wall charger. The home is located central to River Crest and Shady Oaks Country Clubs, and steps from locally owned grocery store and Trinity Trails access.

The property is priced $849,000. Contact Massingill at 817-570-9451 and Williams at 817-570-9401 for additional information or to schedule a private showing. To view additional photos or take the virtual tour, visit www.WilliamsTrew.com.