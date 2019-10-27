Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

: The home at 1001 Chasemore Drive is open Sunday, October 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The well-cared for home at 1001 Chasemore Drive is in pristine condition. Warmth radiates from this one from the moment one arrives. Many updates have transformed the interior. Hardwood and tile floors throughout, high ceilings, spacious rooms, and a flexible floor plan are just a few of the features.

Upon entering, one will find the formal entry and formal dining room which is currently a playroom. The great room shares a woodburning fireplace with the study and has plentiful natural lighting and space to entertain. The kitchen has granite countertops, a natural stone backsplash, plenty of cabinets and counter space, double ovens and a great sized breakfast room attached.

The well-sized backyard includes a partially covered flagstone patio and plenty of space to add a sparkling swimming pool, outdoor eating area or garden. Sitting on an inviting corner lot with great climbing trees and tasteful landscaping, the home is perfect for hosting gatherings for many years to come.

The property is priced $275,000 by Helen Painter Group Realtors and will be open Sunday, October 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information or a private showing, contact Cathy Taylor at 817-975-0605.