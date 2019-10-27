Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 224 Clementine Court is priced $1,225,000.

Joseph Berkes of Williams Trew Real Estate presents the custom-built four-bedroom, three-bath home located on a cul-de-sac lot in the exclusive Rivercrest Bluffs community. Featuring a blend of modern design and farmhouse details, the property enjoys the dual privileges of both tranquil views of the Trinity River, and a quick five-minute commute to downtown Fort Worth.

The breathtaking heart of the home is an open living and dining space with soaring 12-foot ceilings. French doors and abundant windows, as well as clean, white finishes and bleached oak floors, let ample natural light pour into this and every room of the bright home. The space flows into a gleaming kitchen that features a large center island, custom hood, and gourmet range.

An office space with sliding barn doors, a laundry area, a guest bathroom and the

generous, yet private master suite that overlooks an enclosed courtyard, complete the first-level of the home, with additional bedrooms and bath upstairs.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The home was built in 2017, is 3,792 square feet and is priced $1,225,000. For additional information and to schedule a private tour, contact Berkes at 817-266-1355.