Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The Montgomery Plaza condominium units #2700 and #2468 will be open Sunday, October 27 from 1 to 3 p.m.

High-rise luxury living, it is all about a lifestyle of convenience, with a location minutes from the cultural district, downtown, So 7, TCU, the Stockyards and the new Dickies Arena. Walk or bike the Trinity Trails from one’s doorstep.

Amenities galore including resort-style pool, the poolside cabanas, heated spa, and five fire pits. Watch a movie in the 14-seat theater. The fitness center is equipped with both strength training and cardio equipment with quiet areas for yoga or stretching on one’s own.

The 24-hour concierge is ready to assist with daily living needs from collecting deliveries, greeting guests and service providers, or to maintain the overall security of the building.

Unit #2700 has 2,146 square feet on the 7th floor and is move-in ready with three bedrooms and two and one baths. As one walks down the hall to the living/dining and kitchen one is greeted by the natural light from the 16-foot ceilings and breathtaking views of downtown. Also, there is a private elevator to the basement garage with three spaces.

Unit #2468 has 1,603 square feet on the 6th floor and is move-in ready with two bedrooms and two baths and features an open concept, spa-inspired master bath with an extra-large walk-in closet. It includes two parking spaces.

Both condominiums will be open Sunday, October 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. These are being marketed by Jennifer Nix with Williams Trew Real Estate at 903-651-9192.