Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 2925 Owenwood Drive is blocks from Colonial Country Club and the TCU football stadium.

Matthew Minor with Burt • Ladner Real Estate announces his new non-MLS listing at 2925 Owenwood Drive, located in the heart of 76109 and just blocks from Colonial Country Club and the TCU football stadium. The impressive estate sits on one of the great hidden gem streets of Fort Worth. At 7,715 square feet, the five-bedroom, five-and-one-half bathroom home was constructed in 2012 by a renowned builder to use as his “idea house” and it boasts nearly every amenity one could hope for. In 2018, the current owner did a comprehensive landscape renovation and the grounds feature an expansive pool, spa, and lush green landscape surrounding the home.

The property has a master suite and additional guest room on the first floor. The open concept kitchen and living space features soaring ceilings and sliding doors that open to reveal the perfect place for indoor-outdoor entertaining with countless features.

Ascend the staircase to a landing that is currently being used as an office, overlooking the formal living room below that is just adjacent to a chilled wine room that will hold over 600 bottles. With an additional three bedrooms upstairs, a third oversized living room, and a flex space being used as a home gym but wired to become a media room, the builder has thought of everything when designing this showplace. It is a must-see.

Visit www.2925owenwood.com for additional information, photos, and video. Contact listing agent Minor at 817-907-9362 or by e-mail at matthew@burtladner.com for price and any other inquiries.