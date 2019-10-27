Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 5792 Forest Highlands Drive was designed to take full advantage of the stellar golf course views.

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents a new listing at 5792 Forest Highlands Drive located in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s only 24-hour guarded, gated golf course community. Overlooking one of Mira Vista’s private lakes, the elevated property was designed to take full advantage of the stellar golf course views. Perfectly situated on the 8th fairway, the stately stucco masterpiece offers over 6,200 square feet of resort-style living.

Upon entry, guests will appreciate the splendid soaring ceilings, bright natural light, and dramatic marble floors. Adjacent to the entry area lies a spacious formal dining room that is perfectly located for entertaining or quiet dinners at home. The grand formal living room has a full wet bar, double French doors and an elegant fireplace. The convenient butler’s pantry provides easy access to the grand kitchen. The expansive gourmet kitchen is fashioned with gleaming granite countertops, high-end stainless appliances including the gas range, a prep island and spectacular views of the pool and golf course beyond.

The open design flawlessly connects the kitchen to the breakfast room and living room where a wall-of-windows and cozy fireplace are featured. Located on the first-level, the sprawling master suite offers a tranquil private retreat with a sitting room, fireplace and attached luxurious master bath. The thoughtful design continues upstairs with a spacious game room complete with a wet bar and a large balcony that overlooks the golf course. Two additional bedroom suites and a study nook are also upstairs. The flexible floorplan offers endless options with three expansive living areas, five bedrooms with private baths and an elegant study.

Returning downstairs and out the backdoor, discover an incredible covered patio with a sitting area overlooking the backyard, swimming pool with calming water feature and stunning golf course views. For additional information about the home, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.