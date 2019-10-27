Concierge Auctions | Colleyville

The home at 2404 Glade Road will auction with a reserve of $1.9M. Bidding will be held November 12 through November 15.

A 7,216-square-foot estate in the Colleyville community will auction next month via Concierge Auctions. Previously offered for $2.95M, the five-bedroom estate, located at 2404 Glade Road, will auction with a reserve of $1.9M in cooperation with Kimberly Holt of Ebby Halliday Southlake. Bidding will be held November 12 through November15 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

The two-story, 7,216-square-foot castle-style estate in Colleyville boasts vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, imported accents, and custom furnishings and decor around every decadent turn. Host guests around the resort-style pool area, while grilling or splashing in the spa, invite guests over for a movie night in the state-of-the-art media room, or serve up a gourmet meal in the exquisite, formal dining room. After a day of entertaining, retreat to the vast master suite, home to a separate sitting area and soaking tub or get some work done in the den/study. With 1.93 acres of astounding property, including a stocked pond and gardens, there is plenty to enjoy.

Rolling hills and lake views come together to create the captivating Colleyville countryside. Known for its affluent residents and picturesque setting, this Texas town is the definition of luxury. With a wide range of golf courses and clubs in a close radius, one can enjoy all the amenities of high-end living. Spend a day on the water, fishing, boating, or sunbathing thanks to the proximity of Grapevine lake or visit one of many nearby parks. Take the short 30-minute drive to Dallas or the 20-minute drive to Fort Worth for dining, shopping, and entertainment, or hop on a plane at one of two nearby international airports.

Open houses are held daily from 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment.