Village Homes | Aledo

The home at 819 Highlands Avenue is open Sunday, October 20 from 12 to 6 p.m.

If one is an avid outdoors type who loves to relax away from the hustle and bustle of one’s work life, enjoy the use of hike-and-bike trails, desires a dog park, or wants to have green space and mature trees around, then Village Homes in Point Vista at Parks of Aledo is the place to visit.

Located just 15 minutes from downtown Fort Worth, with Village Homes starting in the $330’s, Point Vista at Parks of Aledo offers a rare opportunity to become a member of a thriving, energized community served by the Aledo ISD. Three move-in ready homes are available to tour Sunday, October 20 from 12 to 6 p.m.

The featured home is located at 819 Highlands Avenue. Showcasing three bedrooms, two baths, and an open family, kitchen and dining space, as well as an oversized two-car garage with plenty of storage for those bikes and toys.

Located steps from the park, the home features-low maintenance exterior finishes, a large backyard suitable for a future pool, and large walk-in closets in every bedroom. Vaulted ceilings in the master, main living, and upstairs game room or office make the well-designed, 2,151 square foot, primarily one-story, new construction home a must see. Other features include solid surface countertops, stainless-steel appliances, a dedicated utility and pantry, gas cooking, ample storage and beautiful landscaping within walking distance to the nearby neighborhood schools.

To find Point Vista at Parks of Aledo, and to start a tour at the model home located at 500 Point Vista Drive, take I-20 west to FM 1187. Turn left on 1187, proceed to Bailey Ranch Road, turn right, then take a left on Point Vista Drive. Our model home is located just beyond the hike-and-bike trail entrance on the right. Hours of operation are 12 to 6 p.m Sunday. For additional information about the home and other immediately available homes, contact Wendy Jones at 817-657-6134 or visit www.homesofcharacter.com.