Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth
DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents a modern work-of-art located in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s only 24-hour guarded and gated golf course community. The custom-built contemporary masterpiece is on the original Street of Dreams and offers 5,669 square feet, five generous bedrooms, five and two-half baths and three spacious open living areas. The breathtaking view of the sixth hole, the masterfully designed landscaping and arched entrance generate a lasting first impression.
Once inside the home the dramatic and open great room has extraordinary architectural details and a towering ceiling. The attached formal dining room enjoys a view of the golf course and is enhanced with a brilliant crystal chandelier. Just steps away in the elegantly remodeled kitchen, where one will find polished stone countertops, ample storage, a top-of-the-line gas cooktop and refrigerator. The large kitchen island is perfect for prep space and extra seating.
The attached breakfast room and casual living area both possess a fireplace and stunning views of the pool and spa. The master suite is a tranquil, private retreat with a fireplace and seating area. The attached master bath is like a spa with separate vanities, a separate shower, grand jetted bathtub and oversized closets.
The mostly one-level home also boasts a private study, a flexible exercise room and a media room complete with theatre equipment. With endless amenities, the home offers a truly exceptional lifestyle and resort-style living in Mira Vista.
The home at 6836 Laurel Valley Drive is open Sunday, October 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information or a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
