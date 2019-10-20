Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 6836 Laurel Valley Drive is open Sunday, October 20 from 2 to 4 p.m.

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents a modern work-of-art located in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s only 24-hour guarded and gated golf course community. The custom-built contemporary masterpiece is on the original Street of Dreams and offers 5,669 square feet, five generous bedrooms, five and two-half baths and three spacious open living areas. The breathtaking view of the sixth hole, the masterfully designed landscaping and arched entrance generate a lasting first impression.

Once inside the home the dramatic and open great room has extraordinary architectural details and a towering ceiling. The attached formal dining room enjoys a view of the golf course and is enhanced with a brilliant crystal chandelier. Just steps away in the elegantly remodeled kitchen, where one will find polished stone countertops, ample storage, a top-of-the-line gas cooktop and refrigerator. The large kitchen island is perfect for prep space and extra seating.

The attached breakfast room and casual living area both possess a fireplace and stunning views of the pool and spa. The master suite is a tranquil, private retreat with a fireplace and seating area. The attached master bath is like a spa with separate vanities, a separate shower, grand jetted bathtub and oversized closets.

The mostly one-level home also boasts a private study, a flexible exercise room and a media room complete with theatre equipment. With endless amenities, the home offers a truly exceptional lifestyle and resort-style living in Mira Vista.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The home at 6836 Laurel Valley Drive is open Sunday, October 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information or a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.