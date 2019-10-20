Ebby Halliday Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 5433 Huntly Drive is priced $1,350,000.

The home at 5433 Huntly Drive is in the Edwards Ranch Riverhills Addition of Fort Worth. At approximately 4,800 square feet, no details was spared during the design of this living space.

Upon entry one will notice rich wood flooring, high ceilings, designer lighting and a truly grand staircase. The chef can appreciate the high-end kitchen, complete with dual ovens, a top-of-the-line six-burner cooking station with griddle, dishwasher and built-in fridge-freezer. The marble counters and ample prep space are completely open to the family room. A bar, serving area and huge pantry lead the way to the rich formal dining area.

Adding to the flow sits a family room with marble encased fireplace and many windows brightening the area and providing great views to the lush greenbelt in back. A luxurious master retreat sits nearby with a bath and closet dressing area.

Upstairs, an additional bedroom retreat could be a second master in size and includes a huge closet and en suite bath. Pass an additional living area to two spacious bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bath. A private stairway leads to another large living area that could be a media room, man cave, office, game or guest quarters, with yet, another full bath.

Shopping and entertainment options are close by at the Shops at Clearfork. The estate is priced $1,350,000 and is presented by Julie Owens, with Ebby Halliday Realtors, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For a private showing contact Owens at 817-307-8050.