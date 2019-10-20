Williams Trew | Aledo

The home at 8451 E Bankhead sits on 10 acres on a heavily treed hilltop with commanding views.

The Aledo estate at 8451 E Bankhead, sitting on ten acres is an architectural masterpiece on a heavily treed hilltop with commanding views, a stately entrance with a serene pond, a pool with cabana, a three-car garage, galvanized steel roof, a workshop and absolute privacy.

The updated chef’s kitchen features an oversized island with quartzite, a new apron sink, stainless-steel double ovens, and an eight-burner cooktop. Hardwoods flow throughout the main floor, including a family room with built-in bookshelves and a wet bar that overlooks the pool area that includes an outdoor cabana with full bath and outdoor kitchen.

Also, on the main floor, another family room with a wood burning fireplace, a spacious bedroom with an en suite bath that doubles as a second master bedroom, and a formal dining that features an exquisite chandelier.

There are two spacious secondary bedrooms, a full bath with separate vanities and a luxurious master suite with a remodeled spa master bath with a stand-alone tub and a seamless glass shower. A walk-out, wrap-around balcony off the master bedroom offers exceptional views. Enjoy manicured grounds with pipe fencing, including separate fenced areas to separate horses or livestock, a dog run, two auto gates and an insulated workshop. The one-of-a-kind property is located in one of the most coveted areas in Aledo and is in the Aledo School District. Call Piper Reese Pardue of Williams Trew at 817-269-8735 for additional information or to schedule a private showing.