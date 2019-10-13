Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The Bluffs at River East urban residences, built on the east bank of the Trinity River, offer exceptional views of downtown Fort Worth and the Trinity River. Residents can enjoy the proximity to the up-and-coming Six Points Urban Village at Race Street. The outstanding location also allows for easy access to the amenities of Riverside Park and the expansive Trinity Trails system.

Havenwood Homes, an affiliate of Robert Elliott Custom Homes, is the builder for the 7.8-acre development. The neighborhood will include a green space and walking trails in addition to the 51 single-family homes.

With six different floor plans to choose from, ranging from approximately 1,950 to 2,200 square feet, there are plenty of options to fit the needs of today’s buyer. The sophisticated finishes are stylish and modern, giving a fresh look of charm and elegance to the interior of the homes.

All homes will have a rear entry two-car garage with alley access, a fenced side yard and patio. Downstairs features an open concept kitchen, living and dining. The kitchen showcases stainless-steel appliances, engineered wood flooring, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, and decorative pendant lighting.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Upstairs are large secondary bedrooms, a private secondary bathroom, and a conveniently positioned laundry room. The master suite boasts a large walk-in closet, stand-alone shower and double sink vanity. Spectacular views of downtown Fort Worth and the Trinity Trails can be seen from the master bedroom in many of the homes.

Pricing starts at $350,000 and offers turnkey, state-of-the-art living three miles northeast of downtown Fort Worth. Inventory homes are available as well as lots to begin the building process. A model home is located at 2125 Bird Street and is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 to 4 p.m., Saturday 12 to 3 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.BluffsFW.com or contact Joseph Berkes 817-266-1355, Chelsea Albright 817-965-6596, Seth Fowler 817-980-6636, or Kristen Martin 972-741-5227.