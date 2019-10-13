Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 2308 Winton Terrace is priced $2,999,000.

The home at 2308 Winton Terrace, an exquisite estate built in 1928 is nestled in the Park Hill neighborhood in the heart of Fort Worth. Beautiful architecture resting amongst mature trees, lush landscaping, amazing views, and water features. The detail in the home is outstanding with molding throughout, towering ceilings, hand-scraped floors and an arched stained-glass window in the formal living area.

As one enters the home of 7,281 square feet, one can immediately notice the home has been well cared for. The updates that have occurred since its creation seamlessly fall in line with the vintage windows, doors, hardware, and other relics. Completely remodeled throughout with modern appointments of today yet keeping the essence of the original home.

The Spanish Revival at 2308 Winton Terrace West is built to take advantage of the scenic views above the Fort Worth Zoo and western sky. One can see foliage and vistas from every room at the rear of the home.

The home is priced $2,999,000 and is listed by Maggie Moore with Williams Trew. For additional information contact Moore at 817-247-0113.