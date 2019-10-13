Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 2512 Stadium Drive is open Sunday, October 13 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Pam Ball and Williams Trew Real Estate present 2512 Stadium Drive, minutes from TCU and Colonial Country Club just off Park Hill in southwest Fort Worth. The one-level home offers two spacious living areas each with a fireplace and two dining areas that are all open to the kitchen.

The open layout is great for entertaining, yet the two living areas allow separate activities when desired.

The expansive kitchen offers a gas cooktop, stainless built-in refrigerator and freezer, and double ovens. French doors from one living area open to a spacious covered porch while the other living area has access to a large deck across the back of the home and tree shaded backyard.

The master bedroom suite has numerous windows for views of the backyard and the master bath is complete with double vanities, shower and a large walk-in closet with built-ins. The home features two additional bedrooms with wood floors, zoned HVAC, roof replaced in 2016, half-bath and feeds into the Tanglewood school pyramid.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The home is priced $625,000 and will be open Sunday, October 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. Contact Ball at 817-909-0143 for a private showing or more information.