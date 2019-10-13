Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The townhome at 116 Alread Court allows one to enjoy the convenience of the location.

Urban living is attainable on this quaint, gated street in downtown Fort Worth. The townhome at 115 Alread Court is only a short five- minute walk to Sundance Square, Bass Performance Hall and all of downtown’s attractions. The walkable lifestyle allows one to enjoy the conveniences of this location. The townhome has two bedrooms, two and one half-baths, and a rare 45-foot attached garage. The spacious garage allows plenty of parking for multiple cars or a workspace.

The home has an open floor plan with the kitchen connecting to the dining area, which flows into the main living room. The main living has two sets of glass doors which open to Juliet balconies, allowing fresh air and natural light to fill the home. Upstairs are two bedrooms with the master bedroom having plenty of space for a private desk or lounging area. The master bathroom has a garden bathtub with separate shower and abundant counter space with separate sinks and vanities. The room hosts a large walk-in closet with built-in shelving and ample hanging space, comfortable for two.

The stairs lead to the rooftop deck where one can take in the view of downtown Fort Worth. Whether one chooses to spend one’s nights in the hustle and bustle of the downtown scene or relax on the rooftop, the townhome depicts the perks of urban living. Not to mention, the HOA dues are affordable at a monthly rate of $150.

The townhome offers easy access to major highways, an easy 30-minute commute to DFW airport or true easy walkability to downtown Fort Worth. To schedule a tour or for additional information on the property, contact Ashley Sartain at 817-917-4303 or ashley@burtladner.com.