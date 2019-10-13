Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The 1905 Craftsman home at 1517 Hurley Avenue is a three-block walk to Magnolia Avenue. The well-maintained historic gem features hardwood floors, built-ins, pocket doors, and plenty of light beaming through the wavy glass windows. The approximately 1,900 square feet are thoughtfully laid out and the master bedroom provides a large walk-in closet and en suite bathroom.

The dine-in kitchen enjoys a walk-in pantry, long built-in bench seats, and a playful mosaic backsplash designed by the former owner and curator of Fort Worth’s National Cowgirl Museum.

The backyard is its own oasis with a greenhouse, rear-entry garage and attached spacious workshop.

The property is priced $385,000 and is offered by Helen Painter Group Realtors. For additional information or a private showing, contact Annie Parsons at 443-791-0570.