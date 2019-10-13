Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents an extraordinary traditional home located on the golf course in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s only 24-hour guarded, gated golf-course community. A graceful front yard with towering trees and manicured landscaping welcomes you home.

Upon entry, an impressive foyer greets one with a sweeping hand painted ceiling, abundant light, soft architectural arches and a beautifully designed front door. The spacious formal dining room located adjacent to the foyer features rich hardwood floors and fine crown molding. Conveniently located off the formal dining room is a butler’s pantry with enormous storage space and a dramatic curved ceiling. The large open kitchen has granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, double ovens, an island with vegetable sink and more than enough cabinet and counter space to handle any size event.

Entertaining is easy as this open concept floor plan expands to include a comfortable living area with cozy stone fireplace, built-in shelving and a wet bar. Just off the main living area, one will find a den with an additional stacked stone fireplace, a rustic wood beamed ceiling and more built-in shelving. The spacious master suite overlooks the landscaped backyard and pool through floor-to-ceiling windows. The attached secluded master bathroom has two vanities, a jetted bathtub, large walk-in shower and a massive closet. Also, on the first level, but split from the master is a guest bedroom suite with an attached bathroom.

Upstairs, one will find an open living area which enjoys a fireplace, a beamed ceiling and an attached balcony. Additionally, on this level is an adjoining game room that has an open study with built-in desks and shelving, three supplemental bedrooms and an exercise room.

The outdoor oasis is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing with the sparkling pool, attached spa, pergola, stone fireplace and endless views of the golf course.

For additional information or a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.