Williams Trew | Cresson

The Blanco Mesa Ranch multipurpose equine facility at 14521 Blanco Mesa Drive sits just outside Fort Worth. No expense was spared in the design and construction of these facilities.

The 150-foot by 300-foot covered arena has an imported tile roof that helps maintain comfortable arena conditions year-round. Practically any equine discipline can easily make a comfortable home here. The 50-foot by 120-foot concrete barn has a matching tile roof and houses the stalls, covered parking, storage, tack and water works.

Just off the barn is the covered six-horse European walker and a 12-foot deep by 135-foot long equine lap pool. There are two very comfortable three-bedroom brick homes on the property as well and all is set safely behind an automatic entry gate.

