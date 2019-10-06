Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 4404 Ridgehaven Road is priced $1,800,000.

The 1.5 acre estate at 4404 Ridgehaven Road backs to Ridglea Country Club’s golf course fairway. Originally built in 1954, the 7,477 square foot main home is fully updated, flooded with natural light, and features five spacious bedrooms down, five full baths, one half-bath, a gourmet kitchen, three living areas, a sunroom, formal dining, huge laundry and mud rooms, attached three-car garage.

The estate is full of amenities such as wine refrigerator, cedar closet, and built-ins throughout. The second-story features large office with mesquite flooring that could function as game room or bedroom with full bath and expansive balcony. Attached downstairs guest quarters with full bath has separate outside entry.

The detached three-car garage boasts air-conditioned upstairs living area currently functioning as art studio. Grounds features beautiful landscaping, multi-level all-weather decking overlooking the course, fenced swimming pool, pergola, large trees and lush grass.

Private, yet centrally located with easy access to Camp Bowie, downtown, Highways I-30 and I-20, dining, shopping and entertainment, the six-bedroom, six-and-one-half bath home is priced $1,800,000, and may be shown by appointment only through Spencer Perry at Williams Trew, 817-964-5210 or spencer@williamstrew.com.