Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Lake Country Villa’s 15-unit, new upscale townhomes are in a private secure, gated community for a carefree lock-and-leave lifestyle just minutes from Eagle Mountain Lake and a short 12-minute drive to downtown Fort Worth.

These new luxury townhomes feature three bedrooms, three full baths with a full two-car garage. The interior offers an open concept design with luxury upscale amenities throughout including large first and second floor verandas, many with west side lake views. Other amenities include large Island kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances with wine refrigerators. Additional features include upscale easy-care wood-look flooring, luxurious master suites with spa like bathrooms including oversized walk-in rain showers with contemporary soaking tubs, double quartz vanities, walk-in closets, and spacious master suite verandas.

Lake Country Villas are priced $349,900 to $357,400. For additional information and a private tour of these new Luxury townhomes, contact Grant Arlington with Williams Trew Real at 817-966-3780 or visit lakecountryvillas.com.