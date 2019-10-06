Ebby Halliday Realtors | Arlington

The home at 2418 Green Park Drive is priced $639,999.

The executive masterpiece at 2418 Green Park Drive, Arlington is in the Deerwood Park addition featuring an array of space, comfortable settings, and practical amenities. The home, listed by Linda Magazzine of the Magazzine Cunningham Group at Ebby Halliday Realtors, boasts a well-designed open concept adorned with custom finishes throughout. The five-bedroom, four full bath and two half-bath home located on a .3-acre lot was built in 1991. The dwelling spans 5,276 square feet and sports a peaceful backyard with landscaped grounds and a sparkling pool with attached spa.

There is an impressive kitchen with an island, a walk-in pantry, granite counters, and a large breakfast bar that lends itself to the family room, which is ideal for entertaining or large gatherings. The first-floor master suite has a large sitting area, a fireplace, a cedar closet, custom closet system and a spa-like bath with separate vanities and a walk-in shower. For convenience, the master suite is adjacent to an oversized, handsome study.

The home has two dining areas, including a formal dining room with multiple views to the outdoors. The home features three brick fireplaces that operate on gas logs. The flooring Is composed of a mixture of carpet, ceramic, tile and wood. The utility room features built-in cabinets, a drip/dry area, and a full-sized washer and dryer area.

The exterior of the home features gutters, a lighting system, a patio that opens to the swimming pool and spa, a sprinkler system, a shake metal roof, and a wood fence that surrounds the backyard.

The location in Deerwood Park addition gives dwellers easy access to elementary, junior and high schools. The entire neighborhood features a vast assembly of mature trees that provide beauty and shade.

The home is priced $639,999. For additional information about the home contact Magazzine at 817-980-8733 or lindamagazzine@ebby.com. or visit 2418GreenPark.Ebby.com.