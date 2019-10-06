Helen Painter Group Realtors | Decatur

The home at 1013 County Road 4371 is priced $469,000.

The approximately 2,300 square foot home at 1013 County Road 4371 sits on two acres. The home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an additional bonus room upstairs, plus an additional two bedrooms and one bathroom in the separate and newly constructed 1,200 square foot guest quarters.

Custom features throughout the home include wood floors, ceramic tile, crown molding, granite countertops, a master bath with a stand-alone tub and a large separate tile shower, a big master closet and a wood burning fire place. The kitchen is spacious and includes stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, a water softener, water filtration system, and reverse osmosis water system.

Outside one will find a pergola that overlooks the large backyard, perfect for entertaining or perhaps a new swimming pool. This property offers the space and quietness of the country while still being a reasonable distance to the attractions of Fort Worth.

The property is priced $469,000 by Helen Painter Group Realtors. For additional information or a private showing, contact Krystal Ramirez at 559-737-0186.