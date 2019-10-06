Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

The condominium at ArtHouse at So7, unit #3210 has easy access to the Trinity Trails, parks and downtown Fort Worth.

The cultural district of Fort Worth is known for its museums, fine dining establishments, fun night life and great shopping, but tucked behind 7th Street is a condominium complex called the ArtHouse at So7. DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate announces a new listing in the complex which boasts a tranquil street with tall trees and many community amenities.

Once inside the front door of Unit #3210 one will first notice the 20-foot windows that open the space and create a feeling only natural light can produce. The attached large kitchen is graced with granite countertops, sleek cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances and a grand bar which is perfect for eating or for conversation.

The kitchen seamlessly joins the dining room and main living area creating an ideal space to entertain. Also, on this first level, one will find a private and comfortable guest suite complete with a luxurious bathroom and a spacious closet.

Just up the stairs is the master retreat which includes a comfortable sitting area and an attached spa-like master bath. The spacious bath area enjoys sleek cabinetry, gray granite, dual sinks, a separate shower and jetted soaking tub. The master closet has built-in shelving and more than ample space for wardrobes. Also, on this floor is a convenient laundry room with storage.

The large balcony on the first floor has space for seating and relaxing views to enjoy. The parking garage is underneath the building and each unit has a designated space. The complex also has a pool and garden area.

The location also has easy access to the Trinity Trails, parks and downtown Fort Worth. For a private showing, contact Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.