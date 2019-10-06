Ebby Halliday Realtors | Keller

The home at 904 Shoreline Court is tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the Retreat at Hidden Lakes.

The immaculately-kept Huntington home at 904 Shoreline Court is tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the Retreat at Hidden Lakes. The attention to detail in the home will capture one’s attention. From fresh landscaping with accent lighting to walking inside to the perfect interior custom finishes. The home has over 4,100 square feet that includes four bedrooms, three and one half-baths, and a three-car garage.

The home boasts crown molding, hardwoods, regal study with a coiffured ceiling, built-in custom cabinets, shelving and French doors. The kitchen, that looks over the den, is perfect for the chef and has custom cabinetry, granite, a large island, designer lighting, stainless appliances including double ovens, microwave, built-in refrigerator and top-of-the-line gas cooktop.

The open layout and den, with a stone fireplace makes the floorplan just flow. The master bedroom with en suite is downstairs with ample room to create one’s own sitting area and includes a travertine polished countertop in the master bath and a closet that just goes on forever.

There are plenty of plantation shutters that give that light and airy feeling throughout. Upstairs has three bedrooms, two with adjoining baths, another living room or possible game room and a media room. The backyard is the perfect size for patio entertaining and still enough room for play or pets.

The home is situated in the master community of Hidden Lakes in Keller that consists of three community pools, a club house, Sky Creek Ranch Golf Club, and walking trails that tie into Keller’s own Bear Creek Trails. Centrally located in Keller, the home allows easy access to DFW Airport and the ability to take advantage of what Colleyville, Keller and Southlake’s communities all have to offer. For additional information contact Summer Richards at 972-467-8758 for a private showing.