Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 4148 Idlewild Drive is open Sunday, October 6 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Mediterranean-style home on scenic Idlewild Drive is situated high on the bluff overlooking the Trinity River. The gated neighborhood is in the heart of Fort Worth’s new River District, and is just minutes from museums, restaurants and downtown Fort Worth.

The home boasts architectural details such as arched doorways, wrought-iron railings, crown molding, high ceilings, and casement windows throughout. The home features a spacious, open concept floor plan, with the kitchen opening to both the living and dining areas. The gourmet kitchen is appointed with commercial-grade, stainless-steel appliances that include a six-burner gas range, double ovens, ice maker, built-in refrigerator and freezer and an additional prep sink in the large, granite island.

The 3,722 square foot home has four bedrooms with the master suite downstairs, three full bathrooms, one half-bath, and a study upstairs that could serve as a fifth bedroom. The first-floor master suite features large windows, finely crafted built-in shelving, and a master bath with his-and-her separate vanities, a soaking tub, a marble-floored shower and a huge walk-in closet. There are three additional, spacious bedrooms upstairs, along with two full bathrooms. There is also a second-floor study with great views of the river, built-in shelving and a closet, making it a possible fifth bedroom.

The home boasts great outdoor living with a welcoming front porch and a covered backyard patio complete with wood burning fireplace, built-in gas grill, prep sink and refrigerator. The upper yard is large with plenty of room for a pool. The lower, gated portion of the property was built out to create direct access to the Trinity Trails System, with easy access to all that is happening in the new River District.

The home at 4148 Idlewild is priced $979,000, and will be held open on Sunday, October 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information, visit 4148Idlewild.williamstrew.com, or to schedule a private showing, contact listing agent Debbie Petty at debbie.petty@williamstrew.com.