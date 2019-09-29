Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 309 North Bailey Avenue is priced $599,000.

Susanna Gorski Bartolomei and Ted Olsen of Williams Trew Realty present their listing at 309 North Bailey Avenue. Resting on a large lot with mature trees, the home offers four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two living areas, and a sparkling pool.

The fireplace with designer tile and bay window invites one into the warm living room. The eat-in kitchen provides views to the expansive backyard, includes a planning desk, and stainless appliances. The dining room opens to the kitchen for seamless entertaining. A spacious second living area features a wet bar, ample storage, and built-ins. The bedrooms are large, and three of them include en suite bathrooms.

There are two master suite options for the future homeowner, one downstairs and one upstairs, both with renovated baths and offering views to the lush backyard. The backyard is a show stopper with elegant pool and plenty of room for four legged friends, play, or relaxation. The current owners replaced the roof in Spring 2019, freshly painted the interior, and refinished the wood floors in the kitchen.

The home is priced $599,000. To schedule a private viewing or for more information, call Bartolomei at 817-862-4428 or Olsen at 805-252-2299. For additional photos, visit 309Bailey.WilliamsTrew.com.