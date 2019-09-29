Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 6837 Lahontan Drive is open Sunday, September 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Kelly McLean and Williams Trew Real Estate present 6837 Lahontan Drive in Mira Vista, one of Fort Worth’s premier gated and guarded communities. Custom built in 2006, the home offers five bedrooms, five-and-one-half-bathrooms, four living areas, and a three-car garage. One can enjoy golf course views, relaxing by the pool or watching a movie in the home theater.

The large entry opens to the formal living area with soaring ceilings, a wall of windows that look out over the private pool, a large fireplace and wood floors. Off the entry is the study with coffered ceiling and wainscoting.

The custom kitchen is a chef’s dream with natural stone counters, name-brand stainless-steel appliances, gas cooktop, pot-filler, built-in freezer and refrigerator, walk-in pantry, double sinks, and plenty of room to cook. The kitchen is open to the den with a large stone fireplace and the breakfast area. There is a wet bar with wine refrigerator and sink off the kitchen.

The master suite offers a large master bath with double vanities, natural stone counters and a custom closet. Upstairs is a large living area with a balcony overlooking the 13th tee of the Mira Vista golf course.

The home is priced $1,435,000 and is open Sunday, September 29 from 2 to 4pm. To schedule a private showing contact McLean at 817-570-9450. For additional information visit 6837lahontandrive.com.