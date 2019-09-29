Christie’s International Real Estate | Fort Worth

The Baldridge House, designed in the early 1900s, became a Texas Landmark in 1978.

Christie’s International Real Estate presents the Baldridge House. Designed in the early 1900s, it became a Texas Landmark in 1978.

The nearly one-and-a-half-acre estate is protected by a privacy fence and hedge. The oversized curved drive is accentuated by its own separate entry and exit gates.

The two-story entry veranda, with massive lime stone columns framed by Italian Cypress trees, is complemented by French doors, with arched topped transoms.

Upon entering, the grand foyer with chocolate brown marble floors, pure white wainscoting, intricate coffered ceilings and perfectly rounded elliptical arches, all draw one’s eyes towards the grand sweeping stairway.

The main living area space is flooded with light. There are twenty-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and room to entertain. The estate has three living spaces, a billiard room with oak paneling and highly detailed oak coffered ceilings, four bedrooms with pine floors, lavish bathrooms and large storage spaces. A large and spacious custom-built wet bar room is adorned with glass front and lighted faux painted cabinetry. There is also a private study with stained paneling and custom cabinetry.

The formal dining area is accentuated by a large fireplace, wood beamed ceiling and an oversized chandelier.

The master suite features a bathroom with marble countertops, heated flooring, a stained wood paneled tub and his-and- her walk-in closets, a custom fireplace and its own private balcony.

The gourmet kitchen, complete with informal dining and keeping room features its own fireplace, commercial-grade appliances, heated tile floors and custom stained wood cabinetry. .

The lower level of the home has a wine cellar. There is a large fully functioning gym and quarters for the staff with a full kitchen, living area, bedroom, and bathroom with large closet. There is a guest house on the property with a steam room and full kitchen.

The grounds of the estate are landscaped and manicured. There are multiple outdoor living areas, tranquil spaces, with intricate fountains and manicured gardens, a large green space and a large pool with multiple lounge areas. The outdoor kitchen houses a pizza oven, deep fryer, outdoor grill and marble surfaces.

The home is fully integrated with the latest wiring and technology, with fully functioning security systems and cameras. There is a central vacuum system and an extensive audio visual system. There are two garages on the property.

For additional information or to schedule a showing of the property, contact Eric Walsh at 817-312-9586.