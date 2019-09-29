Village Homes | Fort Worth

The townhome community of The Addison is preselling now and will be ready for move in by the end of the year.

Coming soon to the University Heights area is the The Addison, named after TCU founder Addison Clark, is a townhome community for those who work or study near downtown and the TCU campus. Designed with the student or professional in mind, these contemporary homes are perfect for those who desire a lock-and-leave lifestyle in a vibrant and rapidly revitalizing area. Plans will feature two-story and three-story homes with attached two-car garages, open concept living and dining plans and optional outdoor balconies. Walk to shopping and dining on Forest Park, bike to nearby parks and the TCU campus, and enjoy a short five-minute commute to downtown Fort Worth’s dining, shopping and commercial activities.

These new construction, three bedroom, two and one-half bath, two car garage townhomes are preselling now and will be ready for move in by the end of the year, with others being built and ready for move in by summer 2020. Priced from the $320’s, contact Janet Bishop at 817-233-0761 or visit www.homesofcharacter.com for more details.